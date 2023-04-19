When I was young, my family sat at the back of church because we were usually late. Shuffling four kids to church was nothing short of a miracle for my mother. But I remember one Sunday we arrived early enough to find a pew closer to the altar. I had a clear view as the priest raised the host for Communion, and then, I noticed the kneeling altar boy gently ringing bells. The ringing filled the church. I was horrified. Until that day, I thought the ringing came from God Himself, when all along there was this boy ringing the bells on cue. I started questioning everything I knew to be true.

My mother encouraged us to ask questions. She wanted us to maintain faith and belief in infinite possibility. But she also stressed the importance of staying open to new perspectives, while ultimately trusting our own hearts. In his book, “Callings,” Gregg Levoy says, “Friction is a fundamental property of nature…nothing grows without it – not mountains, not pearls, not people.” On the eve of my confirmation, my class was required to go to confession. I had this conversation with the priest:

Lisa Cadigan is the executive director of Adams County Arts Council.

