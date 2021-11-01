November 5, is the Giving Spree. It is an amazing day.
For those of you who don’t know, every November, the Adams County Community Foundation hosts an amazing event that provides an opportunity for folks to invest in our community. Last year the Giving Spree raised more than 2.1 million dollars – in one day — for Adams County. And I don’t see it as an amazing day just because SCCAP benefits from the Giving Spree. We do, and I am incredibly thankful (I really appreciate you Bev, Lisa, Ralph and your host of volunteers and donors) but I love it because of what it says about our community. What it says about all of us. This is a community that cares about each other and all the good things that are happening.
Megan Shreve is the chief executive officer of South Central Community Action Programs Inc.; its mission is to: Empower families and engage the community to pursue innovative and effective solutions to break the cycle of poverty! Email mshreve@sccap.org with questions or comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.