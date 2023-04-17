Saturday, April 29 is the long-anticipated opening day of the Adams County Farmers Market. Now located at the Gettysburg Rec Park, the farmers market will kick off the season with over 30 weekly vendors of fresh food, flowers, baked goods, food trucks, craft beverages, and more.
Thanks to the new site, market fans can expect improved and expanded amenities during their weekly visits. One example includes ample free parking, with many parking spaces available on Long Lane, the Sterner building lot, the southern lot near Queen Street, and the sometimes-overlooked parking lot by Stevens Run, off South Howard Avenue. Additionally, we’re happy to report that WellSpan Gettysburg has generously allowed the use of the lot adjacent to Long Lane for overflow parking.
If you’d rather not drive, you can ride your bicycle using the Gettysburg Inner Loop trail or take advantage of rabbittransit’s Blue Line service which will now include a stop at the rec park on Saturdays. All of this means getting to the market will be easier than ever.
In addition to easy access, the rec park has a playground, dog park, skate park, pump track, fitness trail, and newly renovated restrooms. Since meeting up with friends and neighbors is a big part of enjoying the farmers market, we’re particularly excited about the pavilions, benches, and comfortable shaded areas where you can relax, enjoy conversation, and try out your market treats. Overall, we expect the fresh, green space and amenities to result in an even better Saturday morning routine.
As you break out your reusable market bags in anticipation for opening day, here are some tips for preparing to visit us at 545 Long Lane in Gettysburg:
1. Plan to enjoy a meal at the market. Whether it’s coffee and donuts, fresh tacos, or a picnic of local fruits and veggies, adding the time to relax in one of the pavilions will ensure a more leisurely visit.
2. Bring a soccer ball or frisbee (and sunscreen). The surrounding green space is a great opportunity to get active while you’re here.
3. Visit the Market tent to purchase tokens and double SNAP dollars. You don’t have to bring cash in order to support your local farmers, just stop by the market manager’s tent and purchase dollar-for-dollar tokens at no additional cost. And just like always, SNAP benefits are doubled up to $30 per day.
4.“Crop 2 it.” The Adams County Farmers Market is part of Destination Gettysburg’s Crop Hop, so make our market your first step on this fun agritourism trail.
5. Mark your calendar for our special events. Our events team has been busy; the highlights include Farmers Market Fairy Festival (June 17), the Homesteading and Green Living Expo (July 15), and Kid’s Day (Aug. 5). Check out our Facebook page to stay up to date.
The opening day of the 2023 farmers market season is Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Your friends and farmers at the Adams County Farmers Market are excited to see you there.
Rebecca Muller is an Adams County Farmers Market board member and the owner of Locaflora, a flower and plant shop in downtown Gettysburg. You can reach her at locafloradesign@gmail.com or visit http://www.acfarmersmarkets.org for more information.
