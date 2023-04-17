Saturday, April 29 is the long-anticipated opening day of the Adams County Farmers Market. Now located at the Gettysburg Rec Park, the farmers market will kick off the season with over 30 weekly vendors of fresh food, flowers, baked goods, food trucks, craft beverages, and more.

Thanks to the new site, market fans can expect improved and expanded amenities during their weekly visits. One example includes ample free parking, with many parking spaces available on Long Lane, the Sterner building lot, the southern lot near Queen Street, and the sometimes-overlooked parking lot by Stevens Run, off South Howard Avenue. Additionally, we’re happy to report that WellSpan Gettysburg has generously allowed the use of the lot adjacent to Long Lane for overflow parking.

Rebecca Muller is an Adams County Farmers Market board member and the owner of Locaflora, a flower and plant shop in downtown Gettysburg. You can reach her at locafloradesign@gmail.com or visit http://www.acfarmersmarkets.org for more information.

