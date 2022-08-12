It’s that time of year, back-to-school time. This is an exciting time of year with the anticipation of learning new things and making new friends. But, the idea of going back to school for some can mean more stress as they navigate the new year. The library is here to help make back-to-school a fun opportunity. The library has several resources that make the transition to the new school year an easy one.

At the library, we have books that can be used to help with homework, research projects and book reports. There are a plethora of resources online to help your child succeed. Kid’s Infobites can be found on our website. This resource contains information for grades kindergarten through fifth grade on topics such as animals, science, social studies, sports and many more. Logging on is easy- just use your library card.

Robyn Woods is the youth services coordinator for Adams County Library System.

