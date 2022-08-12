It’s that time of year, back-to-school time. This is an exciting time of year with the anticipation of learning new things and making new friends. But, the idea of going back to school for some can mean more stress as they navigate the new year. The library is here to help make back-to-school a fun opportunity. The library has several resources that make the transition to the new school year an easy one.
At the library, we have books that can be used to help with homework, research projects and book reports. There are a plethora of resources online to help your child succeed. Kid’s Infobites can be found on our website. This resource contains information for grades kindergarten through fifth grade on topics such as animals, science, social studies, sports and many more. Logging on is easy- just use your library card.
If your child needs help with a large assignment such as a research project and needs several non-fiction books, try to plan early. If the library does not have a book we can try to get it for you through an inter-library loan. With this service, the book can be brought here from another library. It can take a few weeks for a book to arrive, so please give yourself enough time to receive the books.
Make this school year great by participating in all of the programs and events the library has to offer. There are book clubs and programs offered to children and teens of all ages that take place after school and on the weekends. If you want to know what programs are going on, come to any branch and take home our “What’s Happening” brochure.
This is your guide to all of the programs that are being offered and can also be found online. If back-to-school is too much and you need some time for yourself as an adult, you can participate in one of the adult programs to learn something new or make friends who share the same interests as you. You can read more about all of our programs and register for them on our website at http://www.adamslibrary.org.
There is one last tool to make sure this school year is the best one ever, a library card.
If you need a library card, you’re in luck because September is Library Card Sign-Up Month. You can get a card at any of our six branches. Just head to the closest branch to get yours today. All we need is something with your current address on it and you are all set. You will have access to everything that the library has to offer. If you need help with anything this school year, come into any of our six branches and we will be happy to assist you.
Robyn Woods is the youth services coordinator for Adams County Library System.
