Each time we open the paper or engage with media these days, we find concern about the mental health of America’s people. At every stage of life, we have been impacted by the intense years of the pandemic and the strains of returning to what feels like a different world. Across the country and the county, therapists are reporting increased demand for their services, to the extent that some people in need may feel they cannot find help.
This is not a dilemma that can be quickly fixed. It takes time to build new capacity into the healthcare system at a time when our national will and ability to fund services is quite strained. Speaking as a former emergency room nurse, I wonder if we can’t help ourselves and each other by applying a bit of triage. There is no doubt that we all need help at times, and a lot of us need some now. But let’s pause for a moment and consider that mental/emotional well-being occurs along a scale from acutely threatening to very good. There are people with conditions or symptoms that threaten their lives or make life untenable. They clearly need the most professional level of care our system can offer: services from therapy modalities to hospitalization. For most people, the level of intervention needed might be much simpler to help them through a period of stress or struggle. The services of a support group, a particular training class, a spiritual community or a coach might be just the ticket. We often don’t know exactly what we need to address the distress we feel, but there are resources to help us help ourselves.
Let’s begin with the idea of self-screening for holistic well-being. Tools are available to guide us through an assessment of our own areas of need, especially if we suspect that we don’t require the highest level of care. A “Well-being Assessment” was developed by the University of West Michigan that covers five dimensions of holistic health: physical, social, emotional, spiritual, and intellectual wellness. It asks 10 questions in each dimension and you can score yourself. This approach can help you distinguish which area of your life might be causing the biggest proportion of your distress. Similarly, the Human Flourishing Program at Harvard developed a well-being assessment that covers a range of life domains: life satisfaction, physical/mental health, purpose, character and caring, relationships, social support, financial stability and affect. The linking information for both these tools is listed at the end of this column.
But let’s suppose you identify an area in which you want to address improvement. Where would you turn to find resources? If you feel that your problems are so severe that you might harm yourself or someone else, you should seek crisis intervention. Crisis services are available through TrueNorth Wellness Services or at any WellSpan emergency department. You can also call 9-1-1 or the new 9-8-8 number for suicide prevention services. For problems that are less severe but still important to you, check out the Adams County Mental and Behavioral Health Guides developed by Healthy Adams County. They are available at http://www.healthyadamscounty.org under the resources tab. An array of services that support mental well-being are listed in the guides. If you can’t find your specific answer, there is probably someone in the guide who can lead you in the right direction.
Julie Falk, PhD, is a psychologist and mindfulness teacher who chairs the Behavioral Health Task Force.
