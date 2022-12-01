Each time we open the paper or engage with media these days, we find concern about the mental health of America’s people. At every stage of life, we have been impacted by the intense years of the pandemic and the strains of returning to what feels like a different world. Across the country and the county, therapists are reporting increased demand for their services, to the extent that some people in need may feel they cannot find help.

This is not a dilemma that can be quickly fixed. It takes time to build new capacity into the healthcare system at a time when our national will and ability to fund services is quite strained. Speaking as a former emergency room nurse, I wonder if we can’t help ourselves and each other by applying a bit of triage. There is no doubt that we all need help at times, and a lot of us need some now. But let’s pause for a moment and consider that mental/emotional well-being occurs along a scale from acutely threatening to very good. There are people with conditions or symptoms that threaten their lives or make life untenable. They clearly need the most professional level of care our system can offer: services from therapy modalities to hospitalization. For most people, the level of intervention needed might be much simpler to help them through a period of stress or struggle. The services of a support group, a particular training class, a spiritual community or a coach might be just the ticket. We often don’t know exactly what we need to address the distress we feel, but there are resources to help us help ourselves.

Julie Falk, PhD, is a psychologist and mindfulness teacher who chairs the Behavioral Health Task Force.

