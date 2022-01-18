“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” ~ Matthew 11:28
She and her young boys came to Agape House more than two years ago after spending about six months in the local SCCAP Shelter. It was a dark and painful time. She had been homeless for several months after the home she had shared with her partner was foreclosed. In the foreclosure, she lost almost everything. The economy shutting down during COVID made things more complicated.
The Adams Rescue Mission exists to proclaim the passion of Jesus toward the hungry, homeless, abused, and addicted; to accelerate recovery and restoration to the least, last, lonely, and lost. Lex McMillan is an ARM board member. To support the Mission: http://www.adamsrescuemission.org/donate-now.
