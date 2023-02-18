At the January meeting of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg, aptly-named Battlefield Guide Chris Army shared the story of the Pipe Creek Line. On the morning of July 1, 1863, even as advance units of the armies were colliding west of Gettysburg, General George Meade was 12 miles to the south at Taneytown, preparing a defensive line along the eponymous creek in northern Maryland. Like Joseph Hooker before him, Meade had been tasked with both fighting R.E. Lee and defending Washington City. The Pipe Creek Line would have interposed the Federal army between the Confederates and the capital, the troops faced north along a 22-mile front running west to east from Middleburg through Union Mills to Manchester. The position was well chosen; Along Pipe Creek, Meade would have ample water for men and horses, open fields of fire to the front, his back to the railhead at Westminster thus affording the Army of the Potomac a dependable line of supply and communication.

To Meade’s credit, having received confirmation that battle had been joined in Pennsylvania, the commanding general quickly pivoted and ordered his strung-out army toward the sound of the guns. Still, it’s one of the great “what ifs” of the 1863 invasion: What if Lee vs. Meade had in fact been fought along Pipe Creek?

Bruce Davis is president of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg. The opinions and ideas expressed here are his own and he invites you to contact him at brdgettysburg@gmail.com.

