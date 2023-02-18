At the January meeting of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg, aptly-named Battlefield Guide Chris Army shared the story of the Pipe Creek Line. On the morning of July 1, 1863, even as advance units of the armies were colliding west of Gettysburg, General George Meade was 12 miles to the south at Taneytown, preparing a defensive line along the eponymous creek in northern Maryland. Like Joseph Hooker before him, Meade had been tasked with both fighting R.E. Lee and defending Washington City. The Pipe Creek Line would have interposed the Federal army between the Confederates and the capital, the troops faced north along a 22-mile front running west to east from Middleburg through Union Mills to Manchester. The position was well chosen; Along Pipe Creek, Meade would have ample water for men and horses, open fields of fire to the front, his back to the railhead at Westminster thus affording the Army of the Potomac a dependable line of supply and communication.
To Meade’s credit, having received confirmation that battle had been joined in Pennsylvania, the commanding general quickly pivoted and ordered his strung-out army toward the sound of the guns. Still, it’s one of the great “what ifs” of the 1863 invasion: What if Lee vs. Meade had in fact been fought along Pipe Creek?
My interest was sufficiently piqued that on Saturday morning I set out on a self-directed driving tour through places mentioned in Chris’ presentation, speculating at each stop about what might have been the Battle of Pipe Creek. Would there be a Meade equestrian statue at Manchester? Maybe regimental monuments at Uniontown? Might Union Bridge (a great place in its own right) have become a tourist mecca? At Union Mills, there’s a wonderful stretch of open ground between the waterway and historic homestead; might the National Cemetery have been planted here? Would Abraham Lincoln have delivered the Taneytown Address? And don’t get me started on Dan Sickles having responsibility for the left flank at Middleburg.
While I like to think I have a good general knowledge of the Civil War and the Battle of Gettysburg, I am always gleaning new learnings and insights from our monthly Round Table meetings. In 2022 alone, Colonel Doug Douds of the Army War College spoke to the overlooked contribution of Meade’s staff to victory at Gettysburg; acclaimed historian D. Scott Hartwig previewed the second installment of his authoritative account of the Battle of Antietam; our good friend Sue Boardman, herself a battlefield guide, told of the “Snyder County Boys,” who fought with the 147th PA at Culp’s Hill; Mike McDonnell came all the way from Canada to highlight the role of his countrymen in America’s Civil War; rising star Cooper Wingert shared material from his book, “Slavery and the Underground Railroad in South Central Pennsylvania.”
Summer field trips included a walking tour of Day’s Hill with Licensed Battlefield Guide Larry Korczyk; starting at the Eternal Light Peace Memorial, author/historian/guide/podcaster James Hessler worked around a corn field to tell the tale of Alfred Iverson’s doomed Confederate brigade; meeting on Cemetery Ridge, Dr. Jennifer Murray of Oklahoma State University shared from her forthcoming biography of General Meade; at Benner’s Hill, east of town, LBG Therese Orr oriented us to the fighting along Rock Creek.
Mary Turk-Meena’s experience as an attorney served her well in a September program on the controversial “Joint Committee on the Conduct of the War”; in October, military historian Tom Vossler presented from his book, “Battle Tested: Gettysburg Leadership Lessons for 21st Century Leaders”; Dr. Brian Luskey of the University of West Virginia gave a November talk on men paid a “bounty” to join the Union army, asking if these were “mercenaries or patriots.” Our holiday banquet at the Dobbin House featured historian/filmmaker Kent Masterson Brown of Lexington, Kentucky, who received our Distinguished Book of the Year Award for “Meade at Gettysburg: A Study in Command.”
2023 is going to be a pivotal year for the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg. Since first organized in 1957, the group had met on the 4th Thursday of each month at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall. When covid made returning to the historic but cramped quarters on East Middle Street impracticable, Gettysburg United Methodist threw us a lifeline by allowing use of their splendid space. We have two more meetings at the church on West High Street, then will be moving in April to our new home at the soon-to-be-opened Adams County Historical Center on Biglerville Road. The Events Center is going to be perfect for our needs. April 27 will be OPENING NIGHT at our new home and we’re making big plans.
For a complete look at the 2023 Round Table schedule, check out our web site at http://www.cwrtgettysburg.org. While you’re there, I invite you to scroll down to membership information. With annual dues of $32 for an individual and a family rate of $47, I like to think there’s no organization in town that offers more bang from the buck than the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg.
Finally, our program for Feb. 23 will feature Rev. Nancy Jill Hale, author of “Faith and Duty: A Novel of the Civil War,” coming from State College for a talk on “Civil War Chaplains.” The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and visitors are always welcome.
Bruce Davis is president of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg. The opinions and ideas expressed here are his own and he invites you to contact him at brdgettysburg@gmail.com.
