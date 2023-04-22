Like so many other essential skills and knowledge young people acquire as they grow, good financial habits should begin at an early age. In many families, this early financial learning does occur. In many others, it does not. Evidence is mounting that many young Americans, including many young adults, have not learned basic money-management skills. They know how to spend, but do they know how to prepare and live on a budget, save for a rainy day, manage credit, and keep out of debt?

Young people come to our bank all the time. Many have little prior experience with credit. They don’t know their credit score or even where they can obtain a copy of their credit report for free. I’ve seen young couples whose credit history has kept them from getting a mortgage. I have seen young men and women get into financial trouble over a credit card and wonder if they would be in this situation had they received early financial education.

Leslie Metzger is the vice president and regional sales manager for the Eastern Adams/York region of ACNB Bank.

