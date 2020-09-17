Like many others who have grown up in Adams County, I spent my childhood playing and fishing in our local streams. It was always a goal of mine to go college and learn how to protect and even make those same streams better. I graduated from Fairfield High School, then attended Frostburg State University where I majored in geography and minored in political science and sustainability studies. Recently, I was hired as the Adams County Conservation District’s new Community Cleanwater Action Plan coordinator, and I am excited and honored to be able to work with my local community.
This new position is funded through the PA Department of Environmental Protection to begin the implementation of the Adams County Countywide Action Plan (CAP). The CAP outlines the best management practices that could be implemented to achieve the nitrogen and phosphorus reductions that Pennsylvania has allocated to Adams County. This is all part of Pennsylvania’s obligation to cleanup local streams and the Chesapeake Bay. This nutrient allocation is based on many things but mainly on land uses, livestock numbers, and the stream water quality in Adams County.
