Can we step back in time to the see the past with our own eyes? Well, maybe not literally but the new Adams County Historical Society’s Beyond the Battle Museum will enable your imagination to take you through centuries of Adams County’s history. There you will be able to see and even touch some of the artifacts of the unique and fascinating past of our area from prehistoric times to the present.

What can we learn about the people of Adams County during the American Revolution era and the decades that followed? Part of the new museum will tell us. For example, in those days, taverns were the cultural center of colonial Pennsylvania. At these establishments, food and lodging were provided to travelers along the few main roads that existed at the time. For residents, taverns played a central role in keeping citizens informed about what was happening in the world beyond their town. Here they also socialized with friends, picked up their mail and discussed the politics of the day. In 1760, in what was to become Adams County, there were five licensed taverns. By the end of the American Revolution in 1783, nearly 50 had been established. In taverns like these throughout the American colonies, sparks of the American Revolution were ignited.

Howard Burrell is a trustee of the Adams County Historical Society.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.