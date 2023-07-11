Edson S. Williams, wounded sometime on July 1 while fighting with the 2nd Wisconsin Infantry on McPherson Ridge, was likely one of the first soldiers treated at the Seminary hospital. After the battle, Williams wrote about his journey to the seminary following his wounding. He explained, “With the help of two rifles, I got off the field to the seminary, where my wound was dressed, shortly after being taken to town.”

Williams’ account illustrates the progression that the seminary building underwent in a medical sense as it transformed its uses as a school building to a forward first aid station, as Williams describes, and then to a field hospital.

Kaleb Kusmierczyk is the education and visitor services coordinator for Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.