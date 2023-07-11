Edson S. Williams, wounded sometime on July 1 while fighting with the 2nd Wisconsin Infantry on McPherson Ridge, was likely one of the first soldiers treated at the Seminary hospital. After the battle, Williams wrote about his journey to the seminary following his wounding. He explained, “With the help of two rifles, I got off the field to the seminary, where my wound was dressed, shortly after being taken to town.”
Williams’ account illustrates the progression that the seminary building underwent in a medical sense as it transformed its uses as a school building to a forward first aid station, as Williams describes, and then to a field hospital.
Perhaps Joseph Newton Brown, commander of the 14th South Carolina, best describes the seminary’s changing function as transitioning “…from the halls of learning to a scene of bloodshed and carnage.”
Eventually, its role shifts again, and the seminary becomes a general hospital before returning to classroom use two months after the battle concluded. This progression was not by chance but rather part of a well-orchestrated process known as the Letterman Plan.
Dr. Jonathan Letterman was one of the most influential individuals during the Civil War and changed how emergency medicine operates, even today. His plan included implementing a well-trained ambulance corps for removing the wounded from the field, the creation of forward first aid stations, the usage of centrally located field hospitals, and the creation of general hospitals situated away from the battlefield where soldiers would be sent to recuperate long term. All of these steps were in use here at Gettysburg and specifically at the Lutheran Theological Seminary. As a result, the campus of the seminary became some of the longest-occupied ground, on either side, at Gettysburg.
Another soldier, wounded on July 1 and treated at the Seminary Hospital, was Lt. Col. George F. McFarland of the 151st Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry. McFarland would write to inform his wife, Addie, on July 1 that “I am wounded in both legs and a prisoner.” Here we see another layer to what the patients at the seminary had to deal with. Not only were these men suffering from horrendous wounds, but now they were prisoners of war. This often meant that they would go without food, water, and, as was the case at the seminary, no medical attention due to the surgeon’s tools being taken away.
To learn more about the hospital complex at the seminary during the battle of Gettysburg, join Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center staff at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 21, for our Sunset at the Seminary walking tour, “The Hospital at the Seminary.” During this hour-long walk around the Seminary campus, participants will hear stories and accounts of the soldiers and civilians who were treated here or flocked to the seminary to render aid to the more than 600 wounded soldiers. The tour will meet on the western side of the museum building near the brick patio. We look forward to seeing you on the Ridge.
Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center, Gettysburg’s premier museum, located at 111 Seminary Ridge, is currently open daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guided cupola tours are available. Visit our website, http://www.seminaryridgemuseum.org, for more information.
Kaleb Kusmierczyk is the education and visitor services coordinator for Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.