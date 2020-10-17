Gettysburg Borough’s electronic device turn-in event held on Sept. 19 was a huge success. Volunteers were kept very busy as there were 123 residents and businesses driving through the public works parking lot, almost all with more than one item to drop off.
As usual, all of the participants voiced gratitude to the volunteers and organizers. The Covered Device Recycling Act (CDRA), Act 108 of 2010, has placed residents and businesses in a quandary as to how to handle disposing of unwanted or outdated television sets, computers, monitors, and peripherals since it prohibits placing such items in the ordinary trash. The drop-off events solve that dilemma by providing convenient, environment-friendly solutions for Gettysburg customers of Waste Connections Inc. The next electronic device event will be April 17, 2021, with pre-registration again being required.
