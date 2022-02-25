The Land Conservancy of Adams County’s (LCAC) 2022 Annual Meeting is on Thursday, March 10, at 7 p.m. We are hard at work and hope to “pack the house” for this event. In case you are thinking “I don’t Zoom” or “I’m so done with Zoom” and/or “How can an annual meeting be fun?” I have some exciting news that I’d like to share with you.
If you have never Zoomed (other than on the road) or have tried but have experienced technical difficulties, we think we can help. The land conservancy’s wonderful operations coordinator, Kathy Johnson, has lots of Zoom experience and would love to help others learn.
Just call her up and she will set you up with a practice session and will work through all the icons and buttons with you, turning audio and video on and off, different ways to see the other attendees, how to answer the trivia questions, and so much more. Like so many other things, just a little practice makes a world of difference.
If you are tired of Zoom meetings and yearn for some in-person conversation and comradery, well we can’t claim to have solved that, but we hope folks will cozy up to their computer screens with their favorite beverage and homemade dinner or dessert and offer a cheery hello or toast to your conservation like-minded friends on screen. Not quite as friendly as in-person, but extra cozy.
If you are asking “How can an annual meeting be fun?” Here’s how. We start with fun-loving Matt Sheads as our emcee for the evening. Then we include beautiful and engaging stories and pictures of recently preserved properties covered by our knowledgeable conservation coordinator, Sarah Kipp.
The stories of these gorgeous Adams County farms and properties were the highlight of last year’s meeting and are at the heart of the work of the LCAC. Next, we insert stimulating trivia about some of our top local sponsors cued up by fun guy Mark Clowney.
We round this out with a brief but informative update from the LCAC president, David Salisbury, financial good news from our treasurer, Norma Calhoun, a quick vote on approving the new board of director candidates, a fun update on what to expect of the 25th anniversary art auction by art aficionado Bob Prosperi, and a fast peek at what’s in store for the 2022 Road Rally. Phew.
Topping it all off we are giving away ten $50 gift certificates to area businesses throughout the night for correct trivia answers and best Zoom backgrounds. The night will be full of good news that will brighten a dreary winter’s eve. Hope to “see” you there as we highlight last year and showcase the properties you helped us preserve.
Register online at https://www.preserveadams.org/annual-meeting or by calling 717-334-2828.
