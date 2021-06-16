Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT) has reopened for its 13th season for in-person public performances after being shuttered for a year by the pandemic.
GCT continues to offer educational, performance, and volunteer opportunities for all ages and abilities year-round with the announcement of the remaining productions for the 2021 season, many of which are both in-person live performances, and pre-recorded streamed performances, when those rights are available.
GCT Mission Statement: To inspire creativity and confidence, provide cultural enrichment, and instill a love of the theatre arts in people of all ages and abilities through quality education and performance. Chad-Alan Carr is the founding executive and artistic director of Gettysburg Community Theatre.
