If you’re just starting out in the ag business world, you’ll find there are many ways to prepare for the financial aspects of owning a farm. Working with an agricultural lender like Horizon Farm Credit from the very start is a great way to be sure that your business is understood, and the cyclical nature of the industry is taken into consideration when making decisions.
Below, you’ll find five key financial metrics that most lenders consider during the loan approval process. These indicators should be used regularly by farm and business owners (like you) to measure the success of their business.
1. Equity measures the financial position and the overall leverage of the borrower. Your equity, or net worth, is what you would walk away with if you sold everything you have today and paid off all obligations. Your equity ratio is calculated by dividing your net worth by your total assets. This shows you how leveraged you are by telling you what percentage of your assets you own. Having a 100% equity ratio means you do not owe anyone and can keep all the proceeds from the sale of your assets.
2. Liquidity measures a farm’s ability to meet financial obligations in an ordinary course of business (a growing year) without a major disruption to normal operations of the business. Current assets are cash or other farm assets that will be sold in a year. Examples include corn, steers, hay, produce, etc.; assets that are more “liquid” are easier to sell.
3. Profitability is the amount earned after both cost of goods sold and operating expenses are subtracted. This indicates a business’ ability to produce a profit from normal operations prior to financing costs and owner draws/living expenses.
4. Efficiency is, ultimately, the use of assets to generate gross revenues. We look at this in two ways:
a) Business efficiency: such as cost control – what percent of income goes toward expenses? Are costs in line with the specific industry? And asset turnover ratio: the efficiency with which assets generate revenue for the business (the higher the number, the better). This is a problem if land values continue to rise, but income on the farm remains stagnant or even declines.
b) Operational efficiency: yield and production figures/measures.
5. Repayment capacity measures the applicant’s ability to repay and what cushion there is for adversity. Again, the higher the better. This is often in the form of a “coverage ratio” and the cushion will be after all loan payments, including farm and non-farm loans, taxes, and living expenses are paid.
It is common to have equity and liquidity exceptions for a beginning operation, given they are financing a large majority of asset purchases. Additionally, we sometimes see poor profitability and efficiency measures in more tenured farm operations that aren’t investing in the right assets to generate the most revenue on the farm.
Whether you’re just starting out or are a seasoned farmer, it’s crucial to have a solid understanding of your business, and these five metrics are part of that solid base. If you’re ready to begin farming or improve the financial success of your farm, contact Farm Credit today at 888-339-3334 or visit http://www.horizonfc.com. No matter what stage you’re in along the process, we are ready to be your partner.
Andrew Stutzman is the lending manager at Horizon Farm Credit.
