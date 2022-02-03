Cloudy with rain ending in the afternoon. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
When Kathy and her husband Peter elected hospice they received compassionate care from nurses, personal care aides, the social worker, a chaplain and other staff and volunteers.
According to Kathy they got so much more: Peter got to grasp onto as much of life as he had left. He got to have a future by participating in his wants and needs. He got to vote in the last presidential election. He got the freedom to stay at home. He got to feel love and compassion from people who were once strangers and then became like family. He got to live without suffering. He got to spend time with his newborn grandson. He got to make peace with siblings who had not been speaking to each other.
Ginny Davis is the community relations co-ordinator for SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice. For more information or to start care, please call 1-800-840-9081 or visit www.SpiriTrustLutheranHC.org.
