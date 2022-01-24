As 2022 gets under way, the local community continues to be a focus for our initiatives here at the Gettysburg Foundation. We wish our community all the best for a prosperous year. Grateful for the outstanding support from Adams County residents, we are pleased to invite Adams County residents to join us for history experiences at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center on Presidents Day weekend.
On Saturday, Feb. 19, residents and visitors to the Museum & Visitor Center will have the opportunity to see and learn about a unique selection of Civil War era flags from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. We are pleased to host the Civil War Dance Foundation again to present “Colors of the Blue: Flags of the Union Army.” The flags exhibit features reproductions of common flags of the Union Army infantry, cavalry and artillery unit along with flags designating corps, division and brigade commanders. The Civil War Dance Foundation’s Dr. Lawrence Keener-Farley will present brief talks on the history of the flags. The flags exhibit will be displayed in the Group Lobby, and tickets are not required to view the displays and learn more about the various flags.
