Fifteen years ago this month, Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center began providing services to child abuse victims and their families. Since then, our agency has supported more than 2,000 child victims on their journey from initial outcry to hope and healing, while also providing child abuse prevention education to more than 12,000 Adams County children and adults.
Since we welcomed the first child into our center on Sept. 19, 2006, many things have changed. With the support of our community, we have been able to expand our services helping child victims of abuse and their families, while also working to prevent future child abuse.
Elida Murray, M.A., is the executive director of Adams County Child Advocacy Center. To learn how you can work to end child abuse in our community, contact Elida via email at emurray@kidsagaincac.org or phone 717-337-9888.
