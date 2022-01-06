The Adams County chapter of Habitat for Humanity is closing another strong year and looking forward to another great year in 2022. We’re proud of our contributions to the housing market in Adams County and the part we play in helping families achieve the American Dream of homeownership.
Habitat is also proud to contribute in its own small way to alleviating the shortage of affordable housing in Adams County. An economic overview of the county prepared by the Adams Economic Alliance and the county planning department lists three primary challenges faced by the county and its residents: affordable housing, workforce readiness, and transportation. The affordable housing crisis is so severe that often people who are ready to leave the homeless shelter must seek lodging in Hanover.
