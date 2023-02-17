“As long as poverty, injustice and gross inequality persist in our world, none of us can truly rest.” — Nelson Mandela
For the third year, the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County is offering a purposeful support option: our Mission Members campaign. An annual donation of $100 per family, or $40 for individuals, supports the YWCA’s mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. This option supports our ongoing vital advocacy work, and does not include fitness center or pool use.
As a national organization, YWCAs have been at the forefront of the biggest social justice issues for 160 years: from voting rights to civil rights, from affordable housing to pay equity, and from violence prevention to health care reform. We carry on this long tradition of social action and advocacy to advance our mission, and you are a crucial part of this work. Your voice is critical as we advocate for policies that bring us closer to eliminating racism, empowering women, and ensuring peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.
In addition to supporting our important cause, Mission Members receive access to the YWCA 21-day Stand Against Racism Challenge beginning April 17. For 2023, the theme is “Advancing Justice: Ensuring Equity for All.” As part of Justice Just Is, a national initiative of YWCA U.S.A., Mission Members choose to partake in a variety of activities designed to strengthen their understanding of timely social justice issues.
The 21-day Stand Against Racism Challenge provides a dedicated time and space to build effective social justice habits, particularly those dealing with matters of race, power, privilege, and leadership. Throughout the challenge, participants are presented with daily actions such as reading an article, listening to a podcast, reflecting on personal experience and more. Participation in these learning activities helps us discover how racial injustice and social injustice impact our community, connect with one another, and identify ways to dismantle racism and other forms of discrimination. At the end of the week, participants will be invited to an optional Zoom forum to discuss their thoughts or concerns about any of the information that was shared. The topics of this year’s challenge include disability, housing, music, and mental health (rumor has it that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is supporting the music portion of this effort, so it should be good).
Since the founding of the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County in 1929, we have been committed to celebrating diversity, nurturing our youth, encouraging healthy lifestyles, strengthening our community, and empowering all who walk through our doors. By becoming a Mission Member, you join a community of changemakers who uphold these values while facilitating positive change in Gettysburg and Adams County. Thank you in advance for your support.
For more information about our Mission Members Campaign, please contact Nancy Lilley at 717-334-9171 (ext. 115) or email nlilley@ywcagettysburg.org. To become a Mission Member, contact the YWCA at 717-334-9171 (ext. 0) or send a check to Nancy Lilley here at the YWCA. The address is 909 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. In either case, please include your email. And, if you have hit the lottery or are fortunate to have some extra funds to disperse, please remember the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County, with a special mention of the funds going to our advocacy efforts.
Nancy Lilley is the director of advocacy at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.
