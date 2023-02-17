“As long as poverty, injustice and gross inequality persist in our world, none of us can truly rest.” — Nelson Mandela

For the third year, the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County is offering a purposeful support option: our Mission Members campaign. An annual donation of $100 per family, or $40 for individuals, supports the YWCA’s mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. This option supports our ongoing vital advocacy work, and does not include fitness center or pool use.

Nancy Lilley is the director of advocacy at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.

