Local nonprofits are discovering that donors like to choose. They respond differently to how nonprofits ask for a gift. Some respond to direct mail, and others respond to galas, golf outings, or personal appeals over coffee. Donors also respond differently to what nonprofits ask them to support. Some choose to support their favorite nonprofits with an annual unrestricted gift, and others prefer to support a specific program or building project.
Then there’s a growing subset of donors who choose to support endowment. Endowments are gifts permanently invested for the long term to generate an annual gift back to the nonprofit year after year.
During the annual Giving Spree, we invite endowment donors to support participating nonprofits with a “forever” gift. A one-time donation will grow their favorite nonprofit’s endowment and increase that annual gift to the nonprofit.
Endowment or “forever” donors understand that a nonprofit’s services, buildings, or people require a source of reliable income to cover ongoing, routine expenses and to prepare for the unexpected.
Over the past few years, donors have created or added to 80 local nonprofit endowments held and invested at the Adams County Community Foundation (ACCF). Several nonprofits have embraced and celebrated endowment donors, including SCCAP, Adams Rescue Mission, Land Conservancy of Adams County, and the Gettysburg Garden Club. The response has been tremendous for these groups.
But as obvious and practical as raising endowment is to some nonprofits, endowment donors are often overlooked by nonprofits large and small.
That’s why ACCF created a peer-learning group for local nonprofits to come together and share how to reach and respond to endowment donors. Stepping forward with the ACCF to learn about including endowments as part of their fundraising strategy are the H.A.R.T. Center, Holiday Family Outreach, Main Street Gettysburg, Seminary Ridge Historic Preservation Foundation, Totem Pole Playhouse, United Way of Adams County, WWII American Experience Museum and Education Center and the YWCA Hanover.
For the next year, these nonprofits will proactively engage and ask endowment donors for support. They understand that to thrive, they should ask their donors for annual gifts to support operations, capital gifts to pay for building and long-term programs, and endowment gifts to sustain what donors have helped them build.
An endowment gift does not necessarily have to support a building. The grant an endowment fund produces each year can sustain a nonprofit’s operations, provide steady income to expand programs when demand increases or serve as bridge funding when outside challenges impact an organization’s fundraising.
This year, we encourage you to consider providing long-term support to the nonprofits you love with a gift to their designated endowment at the ACCF. Or you can support the Fund for Adams County, our community grantmaking endowment that responds to the changing needs of Adams County over time.
Which Adams County nonprofits could benefit from participating in a future designated endowment peer learning group? I’d like to know. Please contact me at 717-337-0060 or rserpe@adamscountycf.org.
Ralph M. Serpe plays the baritone horn and is the president and chief executive officer of the Adams County Community Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.