Local nonprofits are discovering that donors like to choose. They respond differently to how nonprofits ask for a gift. Some respond to direct mail, and others respond to galas, golf outings, or personal appeals over coffee. Donors also respond differently to what nonprofits ask them to support. Some choose to support their favorite nonprofits with an annual unrestricted gift, and others prefer to support a specific program or building project.

Then there’s a growing subset of donors who choose to support endowment. Endowments are gifts permanently invested for the long term to generate an annual gift back to the nonprofit year after year.

Ralph M. Serpe plays the baritone horn and is the president and chief executive officer of the Adams County Community Foundation.

