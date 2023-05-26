You hold in your hands a printed periodical. Whether you subscribe to this newspaper, have it delivered, or are one of those notorious “can-I-see-that-when-you’re-done” people, you most likely enjoy the leisurely approach that the printed page can render, a document that is most often yours alone, consumable at your pace, and available for consultation at any time if you can only remember where you laid it down.
The internet, the web, email, social media cannot do what print can do: deliver a physical message to your physical address. Yep, it’s still a very effective way to communicate.
For years, it seems we’ve all been saying we’d rather receive an email than a piece of mail; we’d rather get a text than a letter. I don’t know about you, but I get so many emails that the first thing I do every day is delete three-quarters of them. I also get way too many texts and various notifications.
We could quote some recent studies on the effectiveness of direct mail promotion and advertising at this point. But instead, let’s go directly to the YWCA portion of this piece. It’s to tell you that we will be re-starting work on our by-mail informative booklet, Yworks. We’re happy about it, working on it, and anxious to know your thoughts.
There will be some changes. For instance, it will only be delivered twice yearly, in June and December. In addition, it will be pared down from 20 to 12 pages. But the most significant difference is that it won’t list land fitness and pool schedules and much of the time-sensitive material it used to contain.
We’ll still tell you about those things and guide you to them, most commonly by employing the wondrous QR code, that ubiquitous little square with cryptic shapes inside. Look at it with your smartphone’s camera, and it will take you anywhere. In our case, to our website, for the most complete and timely information.
So, if you want to know about schedules, classes, activities, events, childcare, or whatever, we hope you’ll whip out your cell and shoot the appropriate QR code, taking you to a page with the most current details.
We’ve all got so many options these days and are exposed to so much information. Our goal is to have you know everything you’d like to know about the YWCA and to make that as easy as possible for you to do.
Please look for Yworks in your mailbox. Take a minute and take a look. Let us know if you don’t get a copy and would like one. We hope this new/old idea, combined with the marvels made possible through the internet, can help us reach Adams County in the most effective ways possible.
