You hold in your hands a printed periodical. Whether you subscribe to this newspaper, have it delivered, or are one of those notorious “can-I-see-that-when-you’re-done” people, you most likely enjoy the leisurely approach that the printed page can render, a document that is most often yours alone, consumable at your pace, and available for consultation at any time if you can only remember where you laid it down.

The internet, the web, email, social media cannot do what print can do: deliver a physical message to your physical address. Yep, it’s still a very effective way to communicate.

Submitted by Mark Purdy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.