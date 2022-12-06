I’ve always loved Christmas in Gettysburg. Growing up, I loved seeing Frosty the Snowman on the square and so many of the other decorations that were eventually lost in one of the fires that plagued Gettysburg in the early 1980s. I vividly remember the fire that turned the historic Gettysburg Hotel into a burned-out shell on Feb. 10, 1983. It stood that way for eight years until its grand re-opening on May 15, 1991, as the Gettysburg Hotel, Best Western.
Now, every Black Friday at 6 p.m. we get to hear Santa say those magical words (“Light that tree”) while he’s standing on the beautiful front porch of the hotel. We had a very magical tree lighting this year. Santa was brought to town in a World War II jeep courtesy of the World War II American Experience Museum. I can’t help but think that President Eisenhower would’ve been very excited and proud to have watched this happen. A five star general who commanded the allied invasion on D-Day, June 6, 1944, on the beaches of Normandy, and later chose Gettysburg as the place he and Mamie called home; the only home that he and Mamie ever owned. Eisenhower also used the hotel as his office during 1956 while recuperating from a heart attack.
After Santa’s arrival and the lighting of the Gettysburg Christmas tree, he hung out his shingle and was open for business, greeting two-legged and four-legged fans at his shanty. Maybe shanty isn’t the right word to use anymore as Santa’s little Gettysburg home has been repainted to have a gingerbread house appearance. I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out (much deserved credit to our painter and artist, Norm Joyner, for its beautiful new look). I hope that everyone gets a chance to visit Santa and create a great Gettysburg Christmas memory.
Helping to spread more Christmas cheer this holiday season, Gettysburg Area Retail Merchants Association’s (GARMA) elves will once again be giving out $1,000 in GARMA gift certificates to random shoppers. We enjoyed this so much last year that we’ve decided to make this an annual tradition. Last year shoppers were so excited to receive “free money” toward their purchases. However, sometimes if something sounds too good to be true it’s hard to fathom that it is. I will always have this great memory of trying to give a customer a gift certificate to use toward their lunch, and the customer refused because they didn’t believe me. So, I turned to the next table and gave the gift certificate to an ecstatic patron who stated, “I read that this was going to happen; I can’t believe I got picked.” If you’re approached by one of our elves, take the gift certificate.
Free parking is available again during the holiday season. Parking is free Monday–Thursday, all day, on the square, the first block off the square and the first block of Steinwehr Avenue. Please be mindful of the three-hour limit.
I’m also excited to welcome two new GARMA members: The World War II American Experience Museum at 845 Crooked Creek Road and The Lincoln Diner on Carlisle Street. For a complete list of our GARMA members, go to http://www.gettysburgretailmerchants.com. Have a great holiday season.
Jennie Dillon is the president of GARMA and owner of Artworks, located at 30 York St.
