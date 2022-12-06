I’ve always loved Christmas in Gettysburg. Growing up, I loved seeing Frosty the Snowman on the square and so many of the other decorations that were eventually lost in one of the fires that plagued Gettysburg in the early 1980s. I vividly remember the fire that turned the historic Gettysburg Hotel into a burned-out shell on Feb. 10, 1983. It stood that way for eight years until its grand re-opening on May 15, 1991, as the Gettysburg Hotel, Best Western.

Now, every Black Friday at 6 p.m. we get to hear Santa say those magical words (“Light that tree”) while he’s standing on the beautiful front porch of the hotel. We had a very magical tree lighting this year. Santa was brought to town in a World War II jeep courtesy of the World War II American Experience Museum. I can’t help but think that President Eisenhower would’ve been very excited and proud to have watched this happen. A five star general who commanded the allied invasion on D-Day, June 6, 1944, on the beaches of Normandy, and later chose Gettysburg as the place he and Mamie called home; the only home that he and Mamie ever owned. Eisenhower also used the hotel as his office during 1956 while recuperating from a heart attack.

Jennie Dillon is the president of GARMA and owner of Artworks, located at 30 York St.

