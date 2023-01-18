Among my favorite people in Gettysburg is John William Jones. You perhaps know him as “Buzz.” I didn’t know his given name was John William until he gave me a book titled, “Gettysburg Replies: The World Responds to Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address” (Lyons Press, 2015). As explained on the book jacket, Lincoln’s Presidential Library Foundation had “challenged presidents, judges, historians, filmmakers, poets, actors, and others to craft 272 words of their own to celebrate Lincoln, the Gettysburg Address, or a related topic that stirs their particular passion.” Of more than a thousand submissions, one hundred were selected for the book, including those of Presidents Carter, Clinton, both Georges Bushes and Barack Obama; Steven Spielberg, Colin Powell, Sandra Day O’Connor, Ken Burns, Lech Walesa and John William Jones, aka Buzz, whose 272-word contribution is titled “Words to Music.”

For any who may not know Buzz Jones, he is a native of Bryn Mawr, a fourth-generation Welsh American with a doctorate from Temple University and served as the director of bands at Gettysburg College from 1989-2002, chair of the music department from 1999-2005 and director of the Sunderman Conservatory of Music from 2006-2008. Since retiring from the college in 2017, Jones is no less prominent on the contemporary Gettysburg music scene. His many projects including the Buzz Jones Jazz Quintet, him driving the sound on bass guitar, and the Buzz Jones Big Band. (As a veteran bassologist of the garage band-era, I always wanted to have my name on a group: Bruce Davis & The Militant Methodists being one of a hundred variations come up with over the years.)

Bruce Davis is the president of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg. The opinions and ideas expressed here are his own and he invites you to contact him at brdgettysburg@gmail.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.