As June draws to an end, an important milestone for South Central Pennsylvania history is right around the corner. July 1, 2 and 3 mark the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg. The Gettysburg Foundation, in partnership with Gettysburg National Military Park, presents the 2023 Sacred Trust Talks & Book Signings commemorative event at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center. The Gettysburg National Military Park will offer battlefield hikes, walks, and programs throughout the weekend commemorating this watershed event in our nation’s history.

On July 1, 1863, the Battle of Gettysburg began on the west end of the small town of Gettysburg, Pa. At the time of the battle, approximately 2,400 people lived in the town that experienced the carnage between two armies, whose estimated combined total was around 160,000 soldiers. Union cavalry defended the hills to the west and north and later had the support of infantry before the Confederate army pushed the Union lines through the town and southward. The Battle of Gettysburg had begun.

Wayne E. Motts is the president and chief executive officer of the Gettysburg Foundation. Visit http://www.GettysburgFoundation.org.

