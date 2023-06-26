As June draws to an end, an important milestone for South Central Pennsylvania history is right around the corner. July 1, 2 and 3 mark the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg. The Gettysburg Foundation, in partnership with Gettysburg National Military Park, presents the 2023 Sacred Trust Talks & Book Signings commemorative event at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center. The Gettysburg National Military Park will offer battlefield hikes, walks, and programs throughout the weekend commemorating this watershed event in our nation’s history.
On July 1, 1863, the Battle of Gettysburg began on the west end of the small town of Gettysburg, Pa. At the time of the battle, approximately 2,400 people lived in the town that experienced the carnage between two armies, whose estimated combined total was around 160,000 soldiers. Union cavalry defended the hills to the west and north and later had the support of infantry before the Confederate army pushed the Union lines through the town and southward. The Battle of Gettysburg had begun.
The second day, July 2, 1863, brought more reinforcements, and the armies had settled into their positions. The Union line was arranged in a fishhook pattern starting with the barb of the hook at Culp’s Hill, wrapping around the heights of Cemetery Hill, and following the ridge of the terrain south to Little Round Top. The Confederate army lined Seminary Ridge to the west of the Union army. Desperate fighting and attacks occurred on this day in notable locations such as Devil’s Den, The Peach Orchard, The Wheatfield, Culp’s Hill, Cemetery Hill, and Little Round Top. The Union line held against the concentrated Confederate attacks as both armies suffered significant losses throughout the second day of battle. All of the mentioned sites except Little Round Top are currently open to the public to visit on the more than 6,000-acre battlefield today. Little Round Top is currently closed for rehabilitation into 2024.
Fighting continued into July 3, 1863, with Confederate forces attempting to collapse the Union line to gain a victory in Pennsylvania. This day brought the noted Pickett’s Charge, a targeted assault on the Union army’s center near the landmark Copse of Trees. Bloody fighting ensued, and Union artillery, rifle fire, and close combat ultimately repulsed the charge and caused the retreat of the Confederate army back to Virginia. Three-day casualties were heavy, with more than 51,000 Confederate and Union soldiers killed, wounded, missing, or captured. The Battle of Gettysburg had concluded though the war was far from over.
The Gettysburg Foundation and Gettysburg National Military Park work diligently daily to educate and preserve and protect the history and fields of this famous American Civil War battle. It is our duty and honor to provide programming and events that continue to educate and inform the public about this historic fight of the American Civil War and the legacy left behind by soldiers and civilians who took part in the battle and the aftermath at Gettysburg 160 years ago. As we reflect on our shared history, the Gettysburg Foundation continues to tell why the place we call home is so vital to our nation’s history.
Wayne E. Motts is the president and chief executive officer of the Gettysburg Foundation. Visit http://www.GettysburgFoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.