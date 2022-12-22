Well, we’ve done it again. Adams Countians have reaffirmed their commitment to each other and neighbors in need by exceeding last year’s record Giving Spree results. As you likely know, in November, over $3 million was raised in a single day of giving here in our remarkably generous county. We should wear with great pride the honor we have repeated: to be known as one of, if not the most, generous community engaged in a single day of giving in the entire United States. We owe so much to our Adams County Community Foundation (ACCF) for hosting, promoting and managing this event and for making it the success it has become. Thank you, Ralph and team.
As I write, we are days away from knowing the full results of the spree. By the time this is printed, the ACCF will have shared details and distributed checks to all participating nonprofits at an event called The Big Reveal. Stay tuned and cross your fingers for your favorite nonprofits. Spoiler alert: at the end of the day, they are all winners.
Given the continued success of the spree and its upward trend, one may wonder why so many of us participate. Helping neighbors seems as fundamental to the American spirit as our belief in personal freedom. No other country embraces philanthropy to the level we Americans do. To assist and free those of humanity’s most basic needs allows all our citizens greater opportunity of expression and improvement. What better place to make a donation and a difference than in one’s own backyard? By doing so, we witness firsthand what our gift is actually accomplishing. Of course, there are valid causes beyond our small community which need attention, but if we start with local needs and others do the same in their communities, then we will have established a sound, rational foundation of support a tight-knit, highly-interconnected community that intimately understands what needs exist and how best to deploy resources to address them.
As a member of the Land Conservancy of Adams County (LCAC), I’m so pleased that our donors appreciate the value of open space, natural habitat and rural character that uniquely defines our region. Our land preservation efforts create a value proposition that benefits us all. Beautiful vistas, fields of food, forests full of critters and buffers that provide clean air and water are so basic that they are easily overlooked and taken for granted. We have worked diligently and succeeded in striking a balance between preservation and well-planned development allowing for a vibrant, desirable place to live, work and play.
As you come and go about your daily routine, take a moment to pause and marvel at the landscape you have helped protect. Pull off the side of the road, roll down your window and take it in. Realize what you see and feel is no accident. This is the result of numerous caring community members who pool resources, knowing preservation is a critical element to the overall success we enjoy as Adams Countians. Your membership and donations directly impact the conservation easements we establish which will last in perpetuity (forever). On behalf of the board of directors of the LCAC, thank you for entrusting us with your gift that all of us now, and all who follow, will cherish. May your holidays and the new year be filled with happiness and good health.
Dave Salisbury is the president of the Land Conservancy of Adams County. The land conservancy is a fully accredited, member-supported, nonprofit land trust with the mission to preserve the rural lands and character of Adams County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.