Well, we’ve done it again. Adams Countians have reaffirmed their commitment to each other and neighbors in need by exceeding last year’s record Giving Spree results. As you likely know, in November, over $3 million was raised in a single day of giving here in our remarkably generous county. We should wear with great pride the honor we have repeated: to be known as one of, if not the most, generous community engaged in a single day of giving in the entire United States. We owe so much to our Adams County Community Foundation (ACCF) for hosting, promoting and managing this event and for making it the success it has become. Thank you, Ralph and team.

As I write, we are days away from knowing the full results of the spree. By the time this is printed, the ACCF will have shared details and distributed checks to all participating nonprofits at an event called The Big Reveal. Stay tuned and cross your fingers for your favorite nonprofits. Spoiler alert: at the end of the day, they are all winners.

Dave Salisbury is the president of the Land Conservancy of Adams County. The land conservancy is a fully accredited, member-supported, nonprofit land trust with the mission to preserve the rural lands and character of Adams County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.