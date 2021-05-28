As evidenced by our YWCA logo and, we hope, by our work in the community, your local YW is committed to helping empower women. That certainly sounds good and noble. But it’s fair to ask what, exactly, does that mean? How about a good example? Glad you asked.
We are always looking for new ways to fulfill our mission. We are now quite happy to be involved with, for the first time, in a program called Pennsylvania Women Work, a nonprofit workforce development organization dedicated to helping individuals find financial stability. The organization was begun in the late 1970s as the Displaced Homemakers Network when Laurie Shields, a 55-year-old widow, and Tish Summers, a 57-year-old divorcee, both from the Pittsburgh area, found it difficult to re-enter the workplace after prioritizing their life toward raising their young children.
