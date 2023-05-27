Of all the military bugle calls, none is so easily recognized or more apt to evoke emotion than the call taps. A melody both eloquent and haunting, taps is unique to the United States military since the call is sounded at funerals, wreath-laying, and memorial services.

Taps began as a revision for the signal of extinguish lights (“lights out”) at the end of the day. Before the Civil War, the infantry call for extinguish lights was music borrowed from the French. Union General Daniel Butterfield adapted the music for taps for his brigade in July 1862.

Therese Orr is a retired Navy senior chief, a Licensed Battlefield Guide, and a member of the board of the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania.

