There are so many lovely options for bike riders in Adams County that it would be difficult to select a favorite, but one of the ones I enjoy repeatedly I have named the “Peace Light/Peach Orchard Loop.” From my house in the Ridgewood development off Mummasburg Road just north of the Peace Light, the entire route is 13.8 miles with several options to make it longer or shorter. I generally complete it in about an hour and 20 minutes. Hopefully, you can find a place along the route where you can pick up this ride.

Leaving my home in Ridgewood, I travel out to the Mummasburg Road and turn left, bearing south. Formally known as the Eternal Light Peace Memorial, this handsome monument is only four-tenths of a mile on the left. I usually turn in and pass along in front of the Peace Light to recall its dedication in 1938 by President Franklin Roosevelt on the 75th anniversary of the historic battle. It continues to be a solemn reminder of the terrible suffering of our Civil War and the hope that we might be a nation united in peace and fellowship. The vista to the west is one of the more spectacular in our area and well worth pausing to admire. Sunsets here can be breathtaking.

Lex McMillan is a member of Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. board.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.