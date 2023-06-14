After working many years in human services, I had many preconceived ideas, some good and some bad, of what might lie before me when starting at Adams County Children and Youth Services (CYS). Once there, I found out very quickly that the bad ideas were hastily disposed of. I found some of the best caseworkers, supervisors, and management staff with whom I’ve ever worked.
After receiving the thorough hands-on training each new caseworker goes through, I began to wonder why so many have such a negative opinion of CYS. I want to share what I’ve learned during my tenure at Adams County CYS. Often, caseworkers are viewed as individuals trying to break up families or take children away from their parents. In reality, we are just people too, often with families of our own, whose true goal is to help families through troubling and trying times by putting programs into place, connecting families to the resources they need and keeping children in our community safe and free from abuse or neglect. The entire staff at CYS is fully vested in what is in the best interest of every single child that crosses our path, and we only hope for a positive outcome for every family. Since joining the CYS team, I have never entered any home with the expectation that it would be a negative experience or that I would be placing a child before meeting with the family. We believe family is important, and we value the family unit. Our only want walking in the door is to find viable supports to keep families together and kids safe. There has not been one caseworker I work with who does not have the biggest heart and absolute dedication to family development and success.
