On July 2, 1863, Private John C. West of the 4th Texas Infantry fought in the unsuccessful assaults the regiment made on Little Round Top. That view of the countryside certainly contrasted with the one he recorded earlier while marching through Pennsylvania. Remarking on the fecundity of the farms he passed, West concluded, “The barns were, however, the most striking feature of the landscape, for it was one bright panorama for miles.” In another letter home, he noted he had not seen a barn “…that was not more substantially and carefully buil[t] and fitted out than any house I have ever seen in the country in Texas.” These two observations—external appearance and interior structure—remain as contemporary now as then. HGAC’s Summer at Spangler program is designed to address these aspects of the barns.
The Summer at Spangler program derives from HGAC’s Barn Preservation Project which, since 2005, strives to save these wonderful structures. Summer at Spangler fulfills the education imperative of the project’s charter. HGAC barn experts share with visitors the complete story of these barns, inside and out. After a visit to the barn exhibit, visitors leave with a full appreciation for the role these barns play in the agricultural, social and economic facets of the farm’s lifespan and the place of these barns in the regional cultural context. The construction methods are also a prime focus of the exhibit. Visitors can handle models of various timber framing joinery, period tools and other items that all contribute to tell the complete story of these barns.
We are fortunate to partner with the Gettysburg Foundation in the use of their George Spangler farmstead which provides this sterling example of a Pennsylvania barn. The barn, a notable example of regional vernacular architecture in its own right, still lends its majesty to the farm. Built around 1850, the barn stands today, 172 years later, with the help of an award-winning restoration. It has many stories to tease out beyond its notable role as the 11th Corps field hospital.
Join barn experts from HGAC and the Preservation Committee at the Spangler barn every Sunday starting June 12 through August 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shuttle service from the battlefield’s Visitor Center to the farm is re-instituted this year and tickets are available inside the Visitor Center. In addition to the regular season, there will be three free Family Days on May 28, Sept. 3, and Oct. 8, 2022. On these days, visitors may drive directly to the farm.
Whether local resident or a visitor, there is much yet to learn about these impressive structures. See you at the barn!
