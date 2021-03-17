The Center for Youth and Community Development (CFYCD) has worked diligently over this school year, attributed to the partnerships with our school districts and wonderful key staff, to support afterschool academic support both virtually and in person. As we work through further COVID-19 mitigation we hope to be fully back in our public schools as soon as possible.
For families in our community we understand the importance of in-person academic supports and how difficult it can be to arrange for child care and tutoring when programs go virtual. To that end we are planning our summer programs for in-person programs.
Melisa Nakahodo Patrono is the Nita M. Lowey, 21st CCLC afterschool program director at the Center for Youth and Community Development. Melisa works with all of Adams County’s school districts to assure high quality afterschool programs are provided free of charge by CFYCD staff for area youth. Melisa lives in Adams County with her husband Jonathan and three beautiful daughters and her Newfoundland Daisy. CFYCD is a community based nonprofit organization working to serve the youth and communities of Adams County.
