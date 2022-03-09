Working in the field of social work can be an extremely rewarding job. It can also be very tasking for the individual worker, and it is often said that it takes a certain individual to be able to successfully be a social worker. The sole purpose of social work, in youth services, is to ensure the safety and well-being of children in our community and ensuring timely permanence for all children in care. As previously stated, this can be extremely rewarding but too often social workers experience such high levels of stress which can often lead to burnout.
A more severe hazard of social work can be secondary traumatic stress. Secondary Trauma can be incurred when an individual is exposed to people who have been traumatized themselves, disturbing descriptions of traumatic events by a survivor, or others inflicting cruelty on one another.
The nature of casework often involves listening to the trauma that children or even parents that we work with have experienced and this is how individuals can experience such secondary trauma. It is crucial as a caseworker to be mindful of how we are feeling on a daily basis and be in tune with our own emotions. As the saying goes; we cannot help others without first helping ourselves. Prioritizing self-care is an important tool to reducing the chance of experiencing secondary trauma and burnout. Self-care can look different for each individual, but it is crucial to utilize time to effectively care for ourselves in order to provide meaningful casework for our community.
Practicing mindfulness is another technique to reduce such burnout that is often experienced in the social work field. In fact, researchers have stressed the importance of social workers taking care of themselves to combat burnout specifically amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent statistics have shown an overall increase in burnout among social workers. So, with this being said are we being mindful or is our mind full? To be mindful means that we are being intentional in our field of work, we take pride in the work that we are doing as caseworkers, and we are not just going through the motions. Often times caseworker’s do not realize that they are experiencing burnout until it has gone too far.
A few tips to avoid burnout and provide meaningful casework to the families we serve include, but are not limited to, creating a schedule, and utilizing to do lists to breakdown the workload throughout the day. Prioritize meaningful break/lunches and nourish yourself. We often are so busy in a given day that breaks can sometimes be pushed aside. However, planning time to take a lunch and de-compress from the hectic workday can rebalance your mind and attitude. Prioritize things that create contentment in your life such as spending time with family and friends. Lastly, leave work at work, this is crucial in the field of social work but can be applied to any job as we have to create a proper work-life balance in order to avoid burnout.
All techniques discussed can be utilized to avoid burnout in any job field, but the most important take away is that although being a social worker is very rewarding it is also challenging and thus extremely important to take care of ourselves so that we can better serve our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.