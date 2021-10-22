Adams County schools will conduct parent-teacher conferences this fall. Parents are juggling the demands of work, homeschooling, and possibly taking care of loved ones. The same goes for the school staff.

Utilizing patience will be key to providing the best experience for all during the conference. Currently, children are attending school in person, blended approach, or online. Each option may lead to a variety of new questions or concerns from the teacher and/or parent. I remind you; a parent-teacher partnership is key to student success.

Diana Fasnacht is the Ready to Learn director for United Way of Adams County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.