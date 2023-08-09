An abundance of reasons make Gettysburg and Adams County one of America’s top historic travel destinations, especially the unique blend of experiences offered to visitors from around the world who want to see first-hand how this community changed the course of history.

Over the past 160 years, Adams County has welcomed hundreds of millions of visitors from all 50 states and countries near and far to learn about the epic Civil War battle fought in our backyard while at the same time enjoying our beautiful countryside, delicious food, family-friendly activities, shopping and more.

Carl Whitehill is the vice president of Destination Gettysburg. He can be reached at cwhitehill@destinationgettysburg.com.

