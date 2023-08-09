An abundance of reasons make Gettysburg and Adams County one of America’s top historic travel destinations, especially the unique blend of experiences offered to visitors from around the world who want to see first-hand how this community changed the course of history.
Over the past 160 years, Adams County has welcomed hundreds of millions of visitors from all 50 states and countries near and far to learn about the epic Civil War battle fought in our backyard while at the same time enjoying our beautiful countryside, delicious food, family-friendly activities, shopping and more.
Even more importantly, many of those visitors return because of the positive experience they had during their first visit.
While travelers are often attracted to Gettysburg and Adams County because of the experiences they can enjoy and the memories they can make, it’s the high standard of hospitality provided by our local businesses and their dedicated teams that brings travelers back to our community time and time again.
Whether it’s a smile and a “hello” walking through town, attentive service at our hotels, restaurants, and stores, or the warm, personal friendliness offered by the hundreds of tour guides who share our community’s history, Adams County’s hospitality is being noticed.
Our hometown hospitality was honored in a big way this summer, reaffirming the vision that Destination Gettysburg and the entire tourism community work so hard to achieve.
Booking.com, a travel website with more than 582 million monthly users, recently unveiled its annual list of the most welcoming cities and towns in the U.S. Gettysburg has topped that list of 20 other American destinations. The rankings, according to Booking.com, were based on more than 240 million reviews on its site, which is ranked the third most popular travel website in the world. The top five welcoming destinations were Gettysburg; Newport, R.I.; Eureka Springs, Ark.; Homer, Alaska; and Lancaster, Pa.
Destination Gettysburg is especially proud of this designation as the organization has recently updated its vision statement to read, “To become America’s most welcoming and authentic destination.” Our staff strives to work with our partners to create a destination that is not only chocked full of unique experiences that our visitors can enjoy but also welcomes them into our community, meet the people and places that make it special, and ultimately provide a positive economic impact for businesses and residents alike.
These designations, along with the dozens of other annual rankings of which Gettysburg and Adams County are included, are important to remind travelers that our community isn’t just a place where history happened but a destination that commemorates and honors that history in a big way and with a warm smile.
Carl Whitehill is the vice president of Destination Gettysburg. He can be reached at cwhitehill@destinationgettysburg.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.