Each fall we return with some relief to electricity and the other modern conveniences we forgo at our summer camp. At camp we are do-it-yourselfers of necessity, when as the heirs of my adventurous grandfather we live up north off the grid. I make my own bread there to prevent having to take the trip to town more often for groceries. Here we can buy any kind of bread we want, and quickly, though it may be less nutritious and tasty. There we entertain ourselves by visiting neighbors and reading books—thankfully now including those available on Kindle. Here we are tempted to sink back into TV shows at the end of the day, something unavailable at our non-electric camp. We text from there sometimes, but briefly, because our solar panel charging is limited. But here we spend all the time we like calling, texting, emailing and on Facebook. There we sit in the sun to get warm each morning and swim in lake water to get cool at noon, while here we live a temperature-controlled existence. We are certainly grateful for the cooling and heating when it is cold or hot, but I notice how easy it is to sink into our comfortable house cocoon. I have to push myself to move, to cook, to read, to disconnect from my devices.
Because there is a burden involved in these on-the-grid choices, sometimes I forget to be grateful for the opportunities and the creativity they represent. I have choices that were unheard of until recently. Yes, I have to remember to make those choices, instead of sinking into unthinking habits, but we can communicate well in more ways than we remember to use. The Gettysburg Times includes contributions from many sources, and the Gettysburg Connection gives us another online option for local news. National news and many kinds of programs are available on TV, but we also have a great freedom to use media to affect our own communities, including letters or emails in addition to posts to newspapers, social media and directly to our legislators. For the vast majority of the history of printing, women, minorities and anyone below a certain income level could not even read or write. Today in the U.S. most of us can share information and opinions freely. We also have the liberty to do so. True, not everything that is currently being written or recorded is a delight. But that is the fault not only of those misusing modern communication, but of all of us. We can use our chances to speak, to write, to email and to use social media to affect our communities for the better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.