Community Wellness Connections is a partnership of people and organizations that aims to foster health and well-being in Adams County. We pursue this by connecting residents with activities and events that support health in four key areas: mind, body, spirit, and community.
This fourth dimension, community, is a vital aspect of well-being. In this column, we highlight and celebrate people or organizations that bring people together: Community Wellness Connectors. If you want to recognize a person or organization that brings diverse people together around physical, mental, or spiritual well-being, please tell us about them at communitywellnessconnectors@gmail.com. We will feature a connector monthly in the Gettysburg Times with some information and pictures about their activities.
