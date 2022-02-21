While we are still a month away from the official start of spring (March 20, 11:33 a.m.), there are plenty of signs of the changing seasons in the sky. The most noticeable sign comes during the day, which is now almost 11 hours long.
That’s about an hour and a half more of that sweet sunlight than we had on the winter solstice. Not only that, but the sun is rising higher in the sky. Go out at noon and notice the position of the sun. Now hold your fist out at arm’s length. The noon sun was a fist-width lower in December. A higher sun means every acre of ground absorbs more solar energy.
The evening skies are dominated by the familiar constellation of Orion the Hunter. Go out about 8 p.m. and you’ll see him standing straight up and down in the south. If you keep an eye on Orion at the same time every night over the next several weeks you’ll notice something. Each night the constellation will appear just a little farther to the west, leaning over toward the right as it does so. You can see the same thing if you watch the constellation for a few hours on one night. But what I am pointing out is that each night as darkness falls Orion begins his journey just a little farther to the west. This change is caused by the earth’s annual trip around the sun; each night you’re pointed toward a slightly different part of the heavens until a full year brings you back to the same vantage point.
Other sights in the night sky right now include Sirius, the brightest star in the sky. From Orion look down and to the right for this bluish-white star. It is a part of the Canis Major constellation, one of Orion’s hunting dogs. Over in the east is a constellation many people consider a sign of spring in the evening sky–Leo the Lion. Look for a backwards question mark with a bright star (Regulus) at the point. This figure (also called “The Sickle”) makes up the hindquarters of the Lion; its head is the triangle closer to the horizon. Then turn to the northeast. Where a couple of months ago the Big Dipper was lying low on the northern horizon, it’s now standing up on its handle.
To see planets this month you’ll have to get up early. Venus is the big show right now, shining brilliantly in the southeast before dawn. Below it is Mars. The red planet may be difficult to see now (binoculars may help), but as the weeks go by it will be growing brighter and higher in the predawn sky. Make a special note to look before sunrise on Feb. 26 and 27, when a thin waxing crescent moon will be nearby.
On another note, I am happy to report that free public shows are returning to the Hatter Planetarium this month. Check out the link in my bio note. Per current Gettysburg College policy, masks are required indoors for everybody regardless of vaccination status. There will be no exceptions. Hope to see you there.
