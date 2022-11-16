Twelve years ago on Nov. 10, I posted this status on my personal Facebook page:
“… I went for a walk on the battlefield last night... It was a beautiful twilight. The sun was setting through the trees, leaving them in silhouettes while shining on the water of a small creek, making it sparkle. The fall colors were luminous; the sky was clear blue except for warm sunset hues beginning to bleed in. It was quiet — so quiet — except for the sound of a woodpecker I stopped to watch for a while, and a chipmunk running through the leaves. The air was cool and crisp and smelled like fall. Perfection...”
Every October, my son’s birthday starts a domino-effect of family birthdays, holidays, events and other work obligations that seem to come faster and faster through the year’s end. Twelve years ago, I added one more holiday to the list: an “anniversary of an ordinary day” (referring to that battlefield walk) to remind me that while I am running around, busy, constantly thinking of other things, beauty and peace are always here waiting for me to stop and notice. I promised to remember to breathe when life starts bullying me with the notion that there are more important things to think about than breathing. The hustle and bustle of the holidays can be a wonderful experience if you remember to breathe; it’s the little things that make this an extraordinary time of year.
The Adams County Arts Council has plenty of options for memory-making through the end of the year.
November brings classes in jewelry-making, pastels, stained glass, and culinary arts to make gift-giving and holiday meal planning a creative and mindful experience. Family and friends will love gifts you create especially for them, and you give a gift to yourself when you make time for creativity during the hustle and bustle.
Our Gingerbread Celebration, sponsored by Kennie’s and the Gettysburg Chocolate Market, offers a variety of opportunities to make memories with family and friends. My daughter and I entered a gingerbread house last year. Our “Nutcracker Sweet” creation was not the most sophisticated entry, but the time spent making it created a lasting and loving memory. The deadline to submit your entry form is Nov. 23 and houses must be delivered to the Arts Education Center (AEC) on Nov. 30.
The Gingerbread Celebration runs Dec. 2-3 at the AEC as part of Main Street Gettysburg’s “A Gettysburg Christmas Festival.” It includes a holiday mart of high-quality, handmade artisan gifts created by local artists, live music, a silent auction, voting for your favorite Gingerbread house, a 50/50 raffle, a bake sale and children’s activities the whole family will enjoy. Kids are admitted free, and adults are requested to donate a dollar.
Adults looking for a night on the town can celebrate with us at The Jingle Ball on the evening of Dec. 3. Get your tickets now to attend this beautiful, formal event complete with dinner, dancing, live music and a silent auction at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum and Visitor’s Center to support ACAC.
And in the midst of all of these beautiful, memory-making opportunities, remember to breathe. Take a sensory inventory of the sights, smells, sounds and heart-filled moments the holidays can bring.
Lisa Cadigan is the executive director of the Adams County Arts Council.
