Twelve years ago on Nov. 10, I posted this status on my personal Facebook page:

“… I went for a walk on the battlefield last night... It was a beautiful twilight. The sun was setting through the trees, leaving them in silhouettes while shining on the water of a small creek, making it sparkle. The fall colors were luminous; the sky was clear blue except for warm sunset hues beginning to bleed in. It was quiet — so quiet — except for the sound of a woodpecker I stopped to watch for a while, and a chipmunk running through the leaves. The air was cool and crisp and smelled like fall. Perfection...”

Lisa Cadigan is the executive director of the Adams County Arts Council.

