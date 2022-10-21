Are you beginning to work on genealogy research? If so, might I suggest you try out HeritageQuest Online, which is you can access through the library system’s website from the comfort of your own home. All you need is an Internet connection and your library card.
HeritageQuest is a collection of searchable databases, powered by http://www.ancestry.com. HeritageQuest has a plethora of unique primary sources, local and family histories and finding aids. It provides genealogical and historical sources for more than 60 countries, with coverage dating back as early as the 1700s.
So what can you find in HeritageQuest?
The most used collection in HeritageQuest is the U.S. census and schedules. It includes the name indexes and images from 1790 to 1950. The 1950 census was made available to the public in April of this year, so access to it is relatively new. The 1890 census schedules are largely unavailable as they were badly damaged in a fire. However, surviving records can be viewed.
The census also includes schedules for U.S. territories, military and naval forces, U.S. Indian census rolls of persons who maintained a formal affiliation with a tribe under federal supervision and mortality schedules (1850-1880), which compiled basic information on deceased individuals who died the year prior to the census.
HeritageQuest also includes books, maps and city directories.
There are more than 28,000 books included in HeritageQuest. These include published family histories. You can search for titles, authors, years, subject and location. Once you find a book and open it, another search screen appears to help you search within the text of the book.
Maps can help you discover places of the past and provide information on the development of each state. You can choose any state you’d like, but for Pennsylvania, the maps go from 1790 – 1920. When looking at the various maps available, counties and borders that did not exist at the time the map was created are shown in white.
City directories covers from 1821- 1989 and currently, the database contains directories for all states except Alaska. Generally, a city directory will contain an alphabetical listing of all of the citizens, listing the names of the heads of households, their addresses and occupational information.
These are just a few of the resources that you can find in HeritageQuest. There is much more that I’m not listing, such as Freedman’s Bank Records, public Records and the U.S. serial set.
If you’re new to HeritageQuest, or new to genealogy research in general, they offer some great research aids right on their main page. The three areas that you will find help with are: “Getting Started,” “Census” and “Beyond the Basics.” Each topic area contains articles and research aids on a variety of topics of interest. For example, “Beyond the Basics” includes guidance on conducting cemetery research.
The library system also often offers a class on HeritageQuest, where we take users on a tour of the resource. Check out our website (http://www.adamslibrary.org) or the three-month calendar to find out when the next class is being offered.
Sara Edmiston is the public services director of Adams County Library System.
