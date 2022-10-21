Are you beginning to work on genealogy research? If so, might I suggest you try out HeritageQuest Online, which is you can access through the library system’s website from the comfort of your own home. All you need is an Internet connection and your library card.

HeritageQuest is a collection of searchable databases, powered by http://www.ancestry.com. HeritageQuest has a plethora of unique primary sources, local and family histories and finding aids. It provides genealogical and historical sources for more than 60 countries, with coverage dating back as early as the 1700s.

Sara Edmiston is the public services director of Adams County Library System.

