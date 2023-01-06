I hope you will join me this year as we here at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County gear up to celebrate big in 2023. We start the celebration with our annual Dancing with the Local Stars program, held since 2010 in collaboration with the Adams County Arts Council, on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. on the Majestic Theater stage.
The cast of local stars and the pros who are working with them include Pete Miele and Denice Staub, Lisa Wolkind and Bruce Moore, Michael Cogliano and Rachel Smith, Yeimi Bautista and Frank Hancock, and Jeremy Lusk and Brienna Smith. Tickets for this always fun event are being sold through the Majestic Theater, www.gettysburgmajestic.org or 717-337-8200.
We will continue our January celebration of social justice with our 43rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Program on Jan. 6, 6:30 p.m., at the Gettysburg College Chapel. This is a free to the public event. Sponsors for this event include the Gettysburg College, South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP), the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County, and United Way of Adams County.
The Living the Dream Award will be presented at this program. This year’s recipient is Mary Alice Nutter, a founder of the MLK committee. While Mary Alice received this award in the late 1990s, it is fitting to again recognize her efforts in Living the Dream. Mary Alice saw the need and importance for the American History of Gettysburg’s black community to be shared. Her goals for the museum were to educate, preserve, and inspire. She worked tirelessly and fearlessly for over 20 years to make sure the Gettysburg Black American History which is American history is shared.
Keynote co-speakers for the event are Mayor Rita Frealing and local attorney Taurean Moses.
Taking your lead from the inspirational lives of Nutter, Frealing and Moses, you can work in 2023 to advance social justice in your community. One way is to examine your beliefs and habits. This involves on-going self-reflection, learning and openness to growth. It might involve letting go of beliefs that you learned as children and are still holding on to.
Another is to educate yourself about issues. This can become overwhelming. One way is to take a bite sized look at an issue or two that you are interested in and research what is being done about them. I personally am trying to learn about some of the un-learned history of our country (the Brownsville Incident) and about little-acknowledged people (the Grimke sisters) who have helped to shape our responses to these issues.
Keeping in mind these best practice ways to advance social justice, and you can picture fireworks exploding here, the rest of the year finds us celebrating a variety of social justice issues in a variety of wonderful ways the following: February, Black History Month and Day of Social Justice; March, Women in History month; April, Until Justice Just Is; May, International Day of Families; June, Juneteenth and World Refugee Day; July, United States Services and First Responders Month; August, National Women’s Equality Day; September, Unity Month with the annual Heritage Festival (17); October, Domestic Violence Awareness; November, American Natives Heritage; December, National Human Rights Month. Check out our website for more detailed information about these celebrations.
So, with a nod and apologies to Kool and the Gang, “There’s a party goin’ on right here; A celebration to last throughout the year; So bring your good times, an open mind, and your laughter too; We hope to celebrate our party with you.”
Nancy Lilley is the advocacy director of the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.
