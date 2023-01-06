I hope you will join me this year as we here at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County gear up to celebrate big in 2023. We start the celebration with our annual Dancing with the Local Stars program, held since 2010 in collaboration with the Adams County Arts Council, on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. on the Majestic Theater stage.

The cast of local stars and the pros who are working with them include Pete Miele and Denice Staub, Lisa Wolkind and Bruce Moore, Michael Cogliano and Rachel Smith, Yeimi Bautista and Frank Hancock, and Jeremy Lusk and Brienna Smith. Tickets for this always fun event are being sold through the Majestic Theater, www.gettysburgmajestic.org or 717-337-8200.

Nancy Lilley is the advocacy director of the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.

