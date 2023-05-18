I wanted to write this article about why the Healthy Adams County Physical Fitness Task Force (PFTF) offers two free 5K events each year on Memorial Day and Labor Day. The mission of PFTF is to encourage Adams Countians to get outside to exercise by offering free group walks, hikes, and runs. So it is part of our mission, but the runs are more work; why do we go to that effort?

My answer to that is to encourage more people to give running a try. Free is always an excellent price and removes the cost barrier; taking a family of four to a race typically costs $100 or more these days. Also, a free 5K is more welcoming and less competitive because there are no prizes. People come to see our 5Ks because they enjoy races, to see if they can do 3.1 miles, to see what all the buzz is about, maybe to see how fast they can do it, to see if they can beat their previous personal best time, and to have a fun time with family and friends. We have celebrated many first-ever 5K completions at our finish line. We have lots of runners stay to cheer on the other runners. We also have many walkers who enjoy the upbeat atmosphere added by the runners and the early morning fresh air. Our race is very well supported. You cannot get lost, we have water on the course and a roving bicyclist checking on people. It is a safe, friendly, and welcoming environment.

Betsy Meyer is the chair of the Physical Fitness Task Force, an affiliate of Healthy Adams County.

