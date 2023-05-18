I wanted to write this article about why the Healthy Adams County Physical Fitness Task Force (PFTF) offers two free 5K events each year on Memorial Day and Labor Day. The mission of PFTF is to encourage Adams Countians to get outside to exercise by offering free group walks, hikes, and runs. So it is part of our mission, but the runs are more work; why do we go to that effort?
My answer to that is to encourage more people to give running a try. Free is always an excellent price and removes the cost barrier; taking a family of four to a race typically costs $100 or more these days. Also, a free 5K is more welcoming and less competitive because there are no prizes. People come to see our 5Ks because they enjoy races, to see if they can do 3.1 miles, to see what all the buzz is about, maybe to see how fast they can do it, to see if they can beat their previous personal best time, and to have a fun time with family and friends. We have celebrated many first-ever 5K completions at our finish line. We have lots of runners stay to cheer on the other runners. We also have many walkers who enjoy the upbeat atmosphere added by the runners and the early morning fresh air. Our race is very well supported. You cannot get lost, we have water on the course and a roving bicyclist checking on people. It is a safe, friendly, and welcoming environment.
Well, that was my answer. Then I googled “Why run a 5K race,” and the first article I found addressing this was titled “10 Reasons the 5K is Freaking Awesome,” from a 2014 Runner’s World magazine. That sounds more compelling to me than my list above. The author, Lauren Fleshman, thinks the focus on running very long distances is misplaced. She says, “The 5K is freaking awesome. It encourages you to develop a combination of endurance, speed, and strength. You can train for it and still have a life. You can race one every weekend and still be able to walk normally. If people ran more 5Ks, I’m positive the average life satisfaction of humans would increase dramatically.”
Other articles discussing 5K runs are aimed at beginners or people who have not run for a long time. A program called Couch to 5K was developed by a new runner, Josh Clark, to help his mother get off the couch and into exercise and has become popular. It starts and builds very slowly. Week one begins with a five-minute walk followed by one minute of running, alternating with 1.5 minutes of walking for a total of 20 minutes of exercise.
The nice thing about the Memorial Day free 5K is that there will be runners (and walkers) with all kinds of goals for the day. There will be people walking, people running hard and fast, people jogging easy, people alternating running with walking, and all are having fun, happy to be there and celebrated heartily at the finish line.
Betsy Meyer is the chair of the Physical Fitness Task Force, an affiliate of Healthy Adams County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.