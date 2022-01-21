The United Way of Adams County will operate its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program again this year, in partnership with Manos Unidas. Last year, the United Way of Adams was able to assist over 350 households complete their income taxes at no-cost and bring back over $400,000 in returns.
Due to COVID-19, we are taking safety measures in our office to protect you, our staff and volunteers. United Way will follow a combination in-person-virtual process similar to last year. At your initial appointment, a volunteer will collect the necessary documents from you and conduct an interview while you complete an intake form. Your taxes will then be prepared virtually by one of our volunteers. The second appointment is where you will sign your tax return to be e-filed; your documents will also be returned to you at this time. The total turn-around time can be from one to two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.