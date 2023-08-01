It’s no secret that Lancaster County is known as the puppy mill capital of the East Coast. The mills are spilling into Adams County, and our shelter is seeing the results of this trend. There are more and more stray dogs and owners wanting to surrender their pet dogs. The bizarre thing is that most of these dogs are between 12 weeks and 1 year old, and most are purebreds or designer dogs (a cross of two purebred dogs). People are buying from local puppy mills and local pet stores (which are supplied by local puppy mills). When they find out that the dog has extreme behavioral issues due to lack of socialization and/or health problems, they don’t want the puppy anymore.

Puppies shape most of their emotional responses in the first 8-12 weeks of life. Over these crucial first weeks, puppies grow out of infancy and learn to explore and play. They will begin to socialize with each other and other members of their household once they’re physically able to do so, and their mothers also teach them manners. However, puppy mill dogs spend their entire existence confined to a pen in the barn, making them completely unprepared to deal with their new life in your home. They are terrified of everything, so be prepared for a difficult road ahead, helping that puppy learn that humans are safe. Fear biting, fear urination, shutting down, and aggressive resource guarding are the most common behaviors observed. The shelter has adopted out several puppy mill dogs that will be on medication for the rest of their lives so they can simply relax in their own skin, and it is absolutely heartbreaking.

Abigail Avery is the director of Adams County SPCA.

