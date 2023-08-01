It’s no secret that Lancaster County is known as the puppy mill capital of the East Coast. The mills are spilling into Adams County, and our shelter is seeing the results of this trend. There are more and more stray dogs and owners wanting to surrender their pet dogs. The bizarre thing is that most of these dogs are between 12 weeks and 1 year old, and most are purebreds or designer dogs (a cross of two purebred dogs). People are buying from local puppy mills and local pet stores (which are supplied by local puppy mills). When they find out that the dog has extreme behavioral issues due to lack of socialization and/or health problems, they don’t want the puppy anymore.
Puppies shape most of their emotional responses in the first 8-12 weeks of life. Over these crucial first weeks, puppies grow out of infancy and learn to explore and play. They will begin to socialize with each other and other members of their household once they’re physically able to do so, and their mothers also teach them manners. However, puppy mill dogs spend their entire existence confined to a pen in the barn, making them completely unprepared to deal with their new life in your home. They are terrified of everything, so be prepared for a difficult road ahead, helping that puppy learn that humans are safe. Fear biting, fear urination, shutting down, and aggressive resource guarding are the most common behaviors observed. The shelter has adopted out several puppy mill dogs that will be on medication for the rest of their lives so they can simply relax in their own skin, and it is absolutely heartbreaking.
For example, a big cash crop for breeders currently is doodles, poodles mixed with other breeds. Many people spend thousands for a doodle because they want a hypoallergenic or non-shedding dog since someone in their house has allergies. The truth is, they are not hypoallergenic or non-shedding. Their coats require frequent grooming and are often challenges for groomers, resulting in higher grooming fees. Unfortunately, many doodles suffer from allergies due to their hybrid nature, making them susceptible to environmental and food-related conditions. The latter can cause problems such as skin inflammation, itchy eyes, sneezing, and breathing difficulties, which can be very uncomfortable. Doodles are also susceptible to hip dysplasia or patella luxation, both painful conditions and expensive to fix. As a result, the shelter receives doodles surrendered by owners.
Many puppy mills also work with internet brokers, who act as middlemen and provide a false sense of their legitimacy to the consumer. Don’t be fooled by the webpage showing photographs of puppies running loose on the farm with the kids. The reality is that the puppies and their parents live in awful conditions with cramped wire cages, usually in a barn or outbuilding, which you will never be permitted to see. Parents of the puppies never go outside to get exercise or even fresh air. They don’t get to play in the snow, sleep by the fire, or even touch grass. Unsuspecting families that buy a puppy are seeing puppies outside in an area designed to produce warm and fuzzy feelings to make them think the puppies are raised like family members. It is a very sad life for the dogs in a puppy mill. It’s all about supply and demand. If people stopped buying their dogs, the mills would go out of business. Take the time to research the breed you are looking for. Adopt a puppy from a shelter or rescue, or, if you want to buy, please find a reputable breeder who health tests their dogs before breeding. Pennsylvania lawmakers have introduced House Bill 846, known as Victoria’s Law, to combat puppy mills. To find out more information, visit https://www.victoriaslaw.org/. Contact your local legislator and ask them to support this bill.
Abigail Avery is the director of Adams County SPCA.
