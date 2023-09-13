School is back in session, and that means Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) volunteers are starting a new round of workshops and programs for high school students designed to foster interest in historic preservation and restoration work.

Students from the Gettysburg Area High School’s technology program will manufacture new signs to mark Civil War hospital sites, and building trades students from the Adams County Technical Institute (ACTI) will participate in HGAC’s annual timber framing Learning Lab. Both programs are key components of HGAC’s Investing in Youth Initiative, formed in 2019 to encourage a general appreciation among our youth for Adams County’s heritage and history.

Greg Kaufmann is the HGAC board of directors member supervising the Learning Lab program. Mike Koziski is the HGAC board of directors member supervising the Civil War Hospital Signs program.

