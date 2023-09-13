School is back in session, and that means Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) volunteers are starting a new round of workshops and programs for high school students designed to foster interest in historic preservation and restoration work.
Students from the Gettysburg Area High School’s technology program will manufacture new signs to mark Civil War hospital sites, and building trades students from the Adams County Technical Institute (ACTI) will participate in HGAC’s annual timber framing Learning Lab. Both programs are key components of HGAC’s Investing in Youth Initiative, formed in 2019 to encourage a general appreciation among our youth for Adams County’s heritage and history.
The hands-on Learning Lab for ACTI students will be held Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the battlefield’s historic George Spangler Barn, with help from HGAC’s participating partners, the Gettysburg Foundation and the National Preservation Training Center of Frederick, Md. Dave Snyder is the ACTI building trades instructor and David Maclay, HGAC barn preservation specialist, oversees the instructional program.
At the lab, skilled artisans instruct the students in timber framing, stone masonry, hand hewing, peg-making, and other skills to preserve historic buildings. Students work with these artisans during the daylong session to build a “bent,” a basic structural cross-section of a timber-framed structure.
A representative from the National Preservation Training Center, the National Park Service’s (NPS) premier historical preservation and restoration organization, will address the students on job opportunities in the preservation field. There is a continued need for craftsmen skilled in various historic-focused skills as the current generation of artisans closes out their careers.
Over at Gettysburg Area High School, technology education instructor Stan Licharowicz is preparing his class to manufacture another batch of signs to replace aging makers for Civil War hospital sites. The students use the latest computer-aided design and laser manufacturing technologies to produce these weather-resistant, long-lasting signs. HGAC volunteers then install the signs.
During the past two school years, students have manufactured 14 replacement signs, 13 for sites under private ownership and one for the National Park Service. This year, the technology class will work on nine replacement signs for the NPS. This year’s students were very proactive and contacted HGAC to identify which signs would be fabricated next.
The nine NPS signs will include these farms used as hospitals: Lydia Leister, Jacob Hummelbaugh, William Patterson, Michael Frey, George Spangler, Edward McPherson, Henry Culp, Josiah Benner, and Samuel Cobean.
HGAC first posted roadside Civil War hospital signs in 1983. The original signs were updated in 2001 and now show their age again. The partnership with the Gettysburg Area High School technology program began in the 2022 school year, and HGAC thanks the students for continuing a job well done.
Greg Kaufmann is the HGAC board of directors member supervising the Learning Lab program. Mike Koziski is the HGAC board of directors member supervising the Civil War Hospital Signs program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.