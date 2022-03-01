March is here, and spring will be sprung! Isn’t it funny how we attach such monikers to certain months, days, events, people, etc.? Spring actually starts March 20. Whether it will feel like it or not is another story. Let’s hope for sunny skies and rain to make some rainbows.
March does hold some fun activities, regardless of the weather. Immediately starting out the month on March 1, we celebrate Fat Tuesday. In Pennsylvania Dutch country, and other areas with large German populations, it’s commonly referred to as Fastnacht Day. So start your diet now so you can fill up on delicious fastnachts. Check with local churches and other organizations to see who will be making fastnachts for purchase.
March 4 is First Friday and Gettysburg Area Retail Merchant’s Association (GARMA) wants you to have a Sham-Rockin’ good time. Join our participating member businesses that evening and find out what fortunes are in store for you. Everyone can let loose, be a Leprechaun, and participate in shenanigans even if you aren’t Irish.
If you’re up for some laughter on First Friday, the Gettysburg Community Theatre Adult Improv Troupe will be performing. If you’re familiar with the TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway, then you know to expect the unexpected. Also, on March 18, the Majestic Theater will host “HYPROV – Improv Under Hypnosis” with Colin Mochrie (of The Drew Carey Show and Whose Line Is It Anyway fame). March should be hilarious!
March also brings some of our shops and restaurants out of hibernation. The Gettysburg Heritage Center will reopen for the season on March 21. For some of us old-timers, we still remember and refer to it as the Wax Museum, and that may have been the only time some of us were there. The Heritage Center is a must see for locals and tourists alike. Gone are the wax figures of old (and didn’t someone, at some point tell you that one of them was real and would jump out at you as you walked by, or was that just told to me as a little kid?). Now you can visit the museum and discover what life was like for the civilians living in the town before, during and after the three day battle.
For you foodies, March also brings the reopening of Hunt’s Battlefield Fries on Steinwehr Avenue. I for one can’t wait to get a cheesesteak from this little gem of a restaurant. It wasn’t until the pandemic started that I decided to try some takeout from Hunt’s. Shame on me for not trying them sooner. I can only sum up the experience in one word – deliciousness.
In closing, I would also like to introduce you to some new GARMA members. Please take the time to visit these members and experience their wonderful shops and organizations. Welcome — Gettysburg Olive Oil Co., M’Lady’s Parlor, Gettysburg Pride, Civil War Tails, Oh Man, Food 101, and the Children of Gettysburg 1863 museum. For a complete list of GARMA members, visit www.gettysburgretailmerchants.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.