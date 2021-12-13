I love that our community Relay For Life event always has a “theme” and I love our theme for the 2022 event. On Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 we will come together from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Oakside Community Park in Biglerville to hold our Adams County Relay For Life event “There’s No Place Like Hope!”
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life is the world’s largest person to person fundraising event to save lives from cancer. Money raised through Relay For Life has funded and continues to fund breakthrough cancer research, 24/seven support for cancer patients and access to lifesaving screenings. Relay For Life is a movement, a community of like-minded survivors, caregivers, and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer.
Connie Woodruff is a senior community development manager and American Cancer Society Relay For Life staff partner. She can be reached at connie.woodruff@cancer.org . The American Cancer Society’s website is www.cancer.org and their 1-800-227-2345 number can be reached 24/7/365.
