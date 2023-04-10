Ecological grief is a term that has been in use since 1940. That year, in “Sand County Almanac,” author Aldo Leopold said, “One of the penalties of an ecological education is to live alone in a world of wounds.”

What has changed today is that we are no longer alone. Most of us now live in that world, noticing worldwide increases in heat, floods and storms, even the lack of insects on our windshields as we return from a summer drive. True, we are not destroying the planet. As atmospheric scientist Katharine Hayhoe points out in her book, “Saving Us,” planet Earth will survive whatever we do.

Judy Young is a retired United Methodist pastor and a member of the Green Gettysburg Book Club.

