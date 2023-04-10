Ecological grief is a term that has been in use since 1940. That year, in “Sand County Almanac,” author Aldo Leopold said, “One of the penalties of an ecological education is to live alone in a world of wounds.”
What has changed today is that we are no longer alone. Most of us now live in that world, noticing worldwide increases in heat, floods and storms, even the lack of insects on our windshields as we return from a summer drive. True, we are not destroying the planet. As atmospheric scientist Katharine Hayhoe points out in her book, “Saving Us,” planet Earth will survive whatever we do.
The problem is that humanity and other animals, plants, and insects have specific needs from our air, water, land, and climate. Pollution, habitat destruction, and climate change have damaged all of these since the start of the Industrial Revolution in the 18th century. In 2020, 54% of Americans stated that they were either concerned or alarmed about global warming. At that time 38% of us were still cautious, disengaged, or doubtful on the topic. Only 7% of us were completely dismissive. But the other 93% may avoid the topic, because it makes us sad. Pollution makes us sad. The problem with sadness is when it leads to inaction, thus becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy. Yes, things are bad. No, we are not incapable of saving ourselves and many of the species now endangered on Earth. For this reason, members of the Green Gettysburg Book Club and the United Lutheran Seminary are offering Grieving and Growing, an Earth Day interfaith service scheduled for April 23 at 3 p.m., at the seminary chapel. Moving into action is easier once we have frankly expressed our grief.
At first, people did not realize the danger in continuing the systems we inherited: burning fossil fuels, using an unsustainable 40% of land on Earth for food production, and polluting nature with our trash. Since 1880, fossil fuel burning has raised Earth’s temperature by 1.1 degree Celsius (1.9 degrees Fahrenheit), as shown by NASA’s temperature analysis. Flooding, drought, and wildfires have already increased. If we fail to keep global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), climate change will push these problems near catastrophe.
Because of habitat destruction and pollution, species extinctions, which are normal, have increased so much that we are entering a sixth mass extinction. There is a scientific consensus that if our unsustainable industries, farming, and transportation continue in the same way, at least half of the animal, insect, and plant life now on Earth will be gone by 2100. Yes, our grief is reasonable. Yet more important is our action because the worst of these crises are in the future. They are based on what will happen if we do nothing. We have a choice. Not only do we choose our own lifestyles, but we also choose what we say to our legislators and our communities. By choosing to acknowledge our grief, and by choosing to become better informed, we all become part of the solution. On April 23, we will share music and thoughts. Those able will then share in planting native flowers near the location where the Gettysburg Green Gathering has already contributed a new tree on seminary grounds. Join in as we sing and work together.
Judy Young is a retired United Methodist pastor and a member of the Green Gettysburg Book Club.
