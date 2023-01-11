For most of us, a new year brings mixed emotions and with 2023, it seems as though there are even more. It brings reflections of the past and anticipation of the future. It brings the questions that many have about life and what they truly want out of it. For many, there will be discussions of New Year’s resolutions and how to help keep them throughout the year. I have also heard from someone that they don’t do resolutions and have replaced them with “intentions,” something that you intend to do or to complete. 2022 was a year to be remembered and represented transition for me. For many people, 2022 represented a time where we cherish life, learn to embrace a little more deeply and learn to adapt and overcome and transition into a new phase of life after all of the difficulties in the last few years.
Children’s Aid Society helps children cope with hardships in the family. Often without realizing it, burdens and struggles of the parents tend to overflow downward onto other family members and especially children. Children can become victims of our stress and need an outlet to share their feelings, especially during times of isolation and social distancing. Our agency helps children and families with both in-person and virtual therapy sessions to help deal with the challenges that are brought on by social isolation and distancing.
