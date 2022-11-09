Chronic absenteeism is a problem that is sweeping the nation in regard to children’s attendance in schools. Students who are chronically absent (meaning they miss at least 15 days of school in a year, whether excused or unexcused) are at serious risk of falling behind in school.
Just two absences per month, even if excused, can increase the chances that a student will drop out of high school or have other negative impacts. When children are absent from school, they miss out on consistent instruction that is needed to develop basic skills or building blocks that set them up for educational success. Children in early grades (K-3) are likely to fall behind in crucial reading skills. In a study done by the state of California, it was found that of the children who were chronically absent in their early years of education, only 17% were reading on grade level when they entered fourth grade. More so, children who fail to read on grade level by the start of fourth grade are four times more likely than students who are on grade level to drop out of high school. Adults without a high school education generally earn lower incomes and experience higher unemployment than their peers with a high school diploma, putting them at greater risk for poverty.
Parents who are concerned that their child has a problem with school attendance/avoidance can try several different things to support their children:
• Talk with your child. Conversations are the first step to understanding why a child may be avoiding school. Children also pick up on their parents’ beliefs very easily, so having positive conversations about the importance of schooling can greatly improve a student’s attitude about school.
• Set up a daily routine. Just like adults, children feel more confident and secure when their daily activities are predictable and familiar. A consistent daily schedule and step-by-step routines give children a predictable day. Something as simple as having a consistent bedtime and morning routine can greatly improve a child’s readiness to start their school day.
• Contact the school. Teachers, counselors and other school staff may be able to provide additional information that helps determine what is causing a child to miss school. Contacting the school also creates an open dialogue of people who can help support your child in consistent attendance.
• Set attendance goals with your child. Creating a plan and working with the school on tracking progress can encourage better attendance and provide opportunities for conversations about what may or may not be working.
In conclusion, building a strong educational foundation in early grades is critical in ensuring future educational success. Taking a few steps to build up a positive outlook on the importance of education and staying connected with your child’s educational success can help set up a child not only for educational success, but can set them up for a lifetime full of success.
Donald Roth has worked for Adams County Children and Youth for four years and is currently a truancy specialist with the agency.
